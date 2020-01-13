CEBU CITY, Philippines – If you plan to visit the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu for the Sinulog Festival this week, make sure you put your belongings in a transparent bag. Bring only what are important. Or better yet, don't bring anything at all.

By clear bag only, this means backpacks are not allowed inside the premises of the Basilica.

Maximum size of transparent bags is 12 inches by 6 inches (12" x 6").

Authorities in charge of security of Sinulog 2020 said clear bags would still be subject to inspection. There will be a separate inspection lane for clear bags at the entrance.

The Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival draws millions of tourists to Cebu every year.

Devotees who want to get inside the Basilica premises may only enter at the entrances in front of the Magellan’s Cross and P. Burgos Street. The portals at the Pilgrim Center’s right hand side serve as exits.



The Basilica is where the original statue of the Santo Niño is held as well as the Fiesta Señor Novena masses.

Security had been a concern over the past 3 years after a town fiesta was bombed in 2016 in Hilongos, Leyte. – Rappler.com