MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Monday, January 13, reminded employers in the private sector that the Labor Code prescribes the suspension of work in times of calamity.

This comes a day after the Taal Volcano in Batangas started to spew ash and later on lava, prompting over 23,000 people to flee their homes. (READ: How to stay safe during volcanic ashfall)

In an advisory, DOLE reiterated Labor Code provisions which state that private sector employers should suspend work for the safety and health of their employees during natural or man-made calamities.

The advisory also said that employees who fail or refuse to work due to imminent danger resulting from the calamity should not be sanctioned.

They will not be paid if they do not work, unless there are existing company policies or a collective bargaining agreement that would grant them pay for the workdays in question.

Meanwhile, employees who choose to work are entitled to their given salary, as well as incentives at the discretion of management.

Malacañang suspended government work in Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and Central Luzon for Monday, amid the threat of a "hazardous" Taal Volcano eruption.

The Palace also urged private employers to suspend work for their employees' safety. – Rappler.com