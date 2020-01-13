MANILA, Philippines – The lifeless body of a young girl who had been missing for nearly a day was found Sunday morning, January 12, inside the house of a tricycle driver in Pasig City.

Police said that based on initial findings the victim, 7-year-old Maritonie “Negra” Ludana, a Grade 1 student in Pasig, was raped and strangled.

A team of barangay watchmen, together with the victim's father, Anthony Ludana, entered the house of Gomer Sobido, 43, at No. 3 San Vicente St, Barangay Pineda, Pasig about 10 am Sunday. Sobido was not in the house when they arrived.

They found Maritonie's body on the floor covered with a blanket, a board of plywood placed on top of it.

“Nakita ko na lang po na nasa sahig ang anak ko, patay na. Binalot niya sa kumot at pinatungan ng plywood. ‘Yung short po ng anak ko may dugo-dugo pa,” the father of the victim said after the raid.

(I saw my daughter's dead body on the floor. He (the suspect Sobido) wrapped the body in a blanket and placed some plywood on top of it. The shorts of my daughter was soaked in blood.)

A report by the barangay raiding team said the victim's body showed strangulation marks.

Barangay Pineda officials said Anthony told them that he had been looking for Maritonie, who was missing for some 18 hours.

Anthony said that a neighbor told him earlier that she saw the victim with Sobdio Saturday night. The suspect, however, denied this.

“Nasabi ng isa naming kapitbahay na si Sobido ang kasama niya nung Sabado ng gabi. Kaya pinuntahan ko siya para tanungin, ang sabi niya wala raw sa bahay niya si Maritonie,” the father of the victim said.

(A neighbor told me that Maritonie was with Sodibo Saturday night. But when I went to Sobido's house to ask him, he said Maritonie was not in his house.)

Anthony said after a frantic search, he returned to Sobido's house to ask him again. This time, the suspect had left the place.

The father then asked the barangay to help him enter the Sobido's house.

A medico-legal report by the Eastern Police District- Scene of the Crime Operatives, confirmed the victim was sexually abused. The report also said Maritonie was strangled by using a wire.

In a follow-up operation, the cops were told by the brother of the suspect that Sobido went to their house in Tondo, Manila. It was there the police arrested the suspect Sunday afternoon. – Rappler.com