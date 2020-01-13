1
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, January 14, 2020
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, January 14, due to the Taal Volcano unrest. The volcano remains under Alert Level 4, which means a "hazardous" eruption is possible "within hours to days."
Calabarzon
- Batangas province - all levels (public and private)
- Laguna
- Biñan City - all levels (public and private)
- Cabuyao City - all levels (public and private)
- Santa Rosa City - all levels (public and private)
- Rizal
- Antipolo City - all levels (public and private)
- Montalban - all levels (public and private)
- Morong - all levels (public and private)
- San Mateo - all levels (public and private)
Metro Manila
- Muntinlupa City - all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com