MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) in Calabarzon raised to full alert all health facilities in the region following the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas on Sunday, January 12.

This means that all DOH facilities should be ready to provide medical help for people with traumatic injuries, burns, suffocation, skin diseases, eye injuries, conjunctivitis, and respiratory problems.

DOH Calabarzon is also monitoring possible fatalities after heavy volcanic ashfall in areas close to the volcano.

Calabarzon region is comprised of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon, and the highly urbanized city, Lucena.

Health emergency personnel, provincial health teams, and mental health teams have also been deployed to affected areas in Batangas, which has declared a state of calamity since the eruption. DOH Calabarzon will also distribute free N95 face masks to residents in high risk areas.

DOH Calabarzon regional director Eduardo Janairo reminded affected people with existing health conditions like emphysema, asthma, and bronchitis who have been exposed to ashfall to immediately seek medical help. (READ: How to stay safe during volcanic ashfall)

Volcanic ashfall is a major health hazard that follows volcanic eruption. It may cause eye, nose, and throat irritation and lead to difficulty in breathing, coughing, bronchitis-like illnesses and minor skin problems.

Janairo further advised the public to:

stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed;

wear protective eyewear and face masks when going out is necessary;

for those in evacuation centers, do not leave and heed orders and instructions from authorities;

be updated on news through respective news sources like the radio.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised Taal Volcano's status to Alert Level 4. It also warned that a "hazardous" eruption may occur "within hours to days.”

As of this posting, ashfall has spread to Calabarzon and even Metro Manila, prompting local executives to suspend classes and government to suspend work.

As of 12 noon Monday, January 13, a total of 5,458 families or 24,508 people are reported to be taking shelter in 75 evacuation centers in Batangas, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The NDRRMC said that aside from N95 masks, the DOH has also provided collapsible jerry cans (for water storage), eye drops, and water disinfectants for victims of the eruption. – Rappler.com