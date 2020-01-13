BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Two Filipino domestic helpers who were seriously injured in a freak car crash in Singapore last December 29 are now on the road to recovery.

“We can confirm that the two FDWs (foreign domestic workers) are still undergoing treatment - Arceli and Egnal - but are now stable and have been moved to the normal wards,” said Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman of the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE).

Arcely Nucos, 56, and Egnal Limbauan, 43, were seriously injured after a car crashed into them and 4 other OFWs while they were having a Sunday picnic.

Arcely’s sister, Arlyn, 50, and Abigail Danao Leste, 41, were killed instantly while two others, Demet Limbauan Limbauan, 37, and Laila Flores Laudencia, 44, were discharged from the Tan Tok Seng Hospital in Singapore. (READ: Lucky Plaza Singapore car crash survivor: 'Even if we wanted to run, we could not')

Arlyn’s body was brought home to her hometown in Caba, La Union last January 2 and buried this week. Meanwhile, Abigail Leste's remains were brought back to Aparri, Cagayan the day after.

Aside from the P220,000 promised by the OWWA, the families of the two will be the first beneficiaries of the fundraising of the CDE.

“As for the deceased, we understand that all bereavement and funeral arrangments have been concluded in the Phillipines and that Arlyn and Abigail have been laid to rest by their loved ones. In the coming days, CDE intends to complete the necessary financial and governance formalities to disburse an initial payment to the two families from the charitable monies raised, to cover their most urgent and immediate needs,” Yeo said.

Hoping to raise Singapore $100,000, CDE has now raised more than $360,000 with two weeks to go. “Following this initial payment, we will be making continuous monthly support payments to the 4 surviving workers and the dependants of the two deceased, up untill they have regained financial independence or the donated funds are exhausted,” Yeo added.

Because the 6 are popular members of the Filipino community the CDE has also set up emotional counseling services. “By partnering (with) The Salvation Army Singapore, emotional counselling has been extended to anyone requiring help as a result of the accident. So far, 6 people have been assisted by CDE through these sessions - all of whom are Filipino workers who were friends or relations of the affected workers, as well as our own staff. We have also extended this service to Demet and Laila should they require it,” he added.

– Rappler.com