BATANGAS, Philippines – On Monday, January 13, a day after the Taal Volcano eruption, ash blankets the entire municipality of Taal. Establishments are closed. Barely any residents walk the streets.

But in a small school behind the Taal Basilica, families await in fear. Tremors are felt every few minutes. They wait for transportation to a safer place, not knowing when it will come.

Most of the families were evacuated from the municipality of San Nicolas, which is within the danger zone around the active volcano.

The families have been staying at the school for hours, waiting to get transported to another evacuation site in the town of Bauan.

One van arrives from the town of Padre Garcia, taking only around 20 individuals. "Babalikan namin kayo (We will come back for you)," they promise. The people in line go back to their seats.

Dozens of evacuees remain in a site that shudders with every tremor, shaking off volcanic ash. – Rappler.com