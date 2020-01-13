BATANGAS, Philippines – A day after the Taal Volcano spewed ash, residents who were evacuated from the danger zone still fear for their lives.

Apart from the imminent eruption and the constant earthquakes, they also fear about what comes after this calamity.

Evacuees from Lemery and San Nicolas, Batangas recount what they left behind, how they're coping with displacement, and what kind of assistance they still need.

They ask support from the government in providing transportation to safer evacuation sites, as well as other relief aid.

With most of their properties and livelihood gone, evacuees from San Nicolas need as much help as they can get in restarting their lives. – Rappler.com