CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 40th celebration of the Sinulog Festival will be marked by weeklong activities, which would also also kick off the countdown to the quincentennial.

While heavy traffic is a given, the good news is that there would be no signal shutdown this year, unlike in previous years – unless police decide otherwise, for security reasons. (READ: Cebu City allows street parties during Sinulog Grand Parade)

And the street parties are back, but not without conditions.

Here is a list of events this week to help guide you while you're in Cebu City for the festivities:

Monday, January 13

6:30 pm - Cultural show, Fuente Osmeña Circle by USPF and Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology

7 pm - Binibining Cebu 2019, Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino

8 pm - Sinulog Idol 2020, Fuente Osmeña Circle

9 pm - Concert Live Band, Plaza Independencia



Tuesday, January 14

6 pm - Sinulog Festival Queen 2020 Runway Competition and Photoshoot, Robinsons Galleria Cebu

6:30 pm - Cultural show, Fuente Osmeña Circle by USC, UC and Abellana National School

8 pm - Sinulog Idol 2020, Fuente Osmeña Circle

9 pm - Concert Live Band, Plaza Independencia



Wednesday, January 15

9 am - Airport Welcome for Balikbayans, Mactan International Airport

6 pm - The Gala, Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

6:30 pm - Cultural show, Fuente Osmeña Circle

8 pm - Sinulog Idol 2020, Fuente Osmeña Circle

9 pm - Tough Mama Event, Fuente Osmeña Circle & Concert Live Band, Plaza Independencia



Thursday, January 16

9 am - Airport Welcome for Balikbayan Flight, Mactan International Airport

5:30 pm - Balik Cebu, Welcome Party, The Terraces at Ayala Center Cebu

6:30 pm - Cultural Show, Fuente Osmeña Circle by USJR

8 pm - Sinulog Idol 2020 Grand Finals, Fuente Osmeña Circle

9:30 pm - Cignal TV presentation, Fuente Osmeña Circle



Friday, January 17

4 am - Walk with Mary procession

7 am - Traslacion Motorcade from Basilica to National Shrine of St. Joseph

9 am - Solidarity Meeting (All competing contingent/Float/Higante/Puppeteers), Cebu City Sports Center

7 pm - DYRC Action Radyo Cebu Variety Show, Plaza Independencia

8 pm - Sinulog Festival Queen 2020 Coronation night, Cebu City Sports Center

9 pm - Free concert, Plaza Independencia

11 pm - Send-off mass, National Shrine of St. Joseph

Saturday, January 18

12 am - Traslacion

From National Shrine of St. Joseph, Mandaue, to the National Shrine of Virgen sa Regla, Lapu-Lapu

4 am - Mass for the Send-off of the pilgrim Images for the Fluvial Procession

6 am - Fluvial Procession, Mactan Channel

9 am - Solemn Mass in Commemoration of the First Baptism and Mass and the First Wedding

10 am - Eat Bulaga Show - Plaza Independencia

12 pm - Kapuso Show - Cebu City sports Center

1 pm - Solemn Foot Procession of the Venerable Image of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu

6 pm - Misa Pontifica De Visperas, Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño

Cultural Show by Wonju Dynamic, Fuente Osmeña



Dancing Carnival, South Korea ,Fuente Osmeña

7 pm Sinulog Fireworks Competition, SM City Cebu

Kapamilya (ABS-CBN) Show, Cebu City Sports Center

8 pm - Coke Studio, Fuente Osmeña Circle & Concert Live Band, Plaza Independencia



Sunday, January 19

4 am - Mañanita Mass, Basilica Minore Del Sto. niño6 am - Misa Pontifical De la “Fiesta Señor”

6 am - Misa Pontifical de la “Fiesta Señor”

7:30 am - Holy Mass, Cebu City Sports Center

9 am - Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade Kick Off

6 pm - Globe and TM Republic Caravan, Plaza Independencia

7 pm - Grand Finale and Grand Fireworks, Cebu City Sports Center

8 pm - Dancing Carnival, South Korea, Plaza Independencia

9 pm - Pyrospectacular Show, SM City Cebu

– Rappler.com