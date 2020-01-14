LIST: Sinulog 2020 events
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 40th celebration of the Sinulog Festival will be marked by weeklong activities, which would also also kick off the countdown to the quincentennial.
While heavy traffic is a given, the good news is that there would be no signal shutdown this year, unlike in previous years – unless police decide otherwise, for security reasons. (READ: Cebu City allows street parties during Sinulog Grand Parade)
And the street parties are back, but not without conditions.
Here is a list of events this week to help guide you while you're in Cebu City for the festivities:
Monday, January 13
- 6:30 pm - Cultural show, Fuente Osmeña Circle by USPF and Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology
- 7 pm - Binibining Cebu 2019, Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino
- 8 pm - Sinulog Idol 2020, Fuente Osmeña Circle
- 9 pm - Concert Live Band, Plaza Independencia
Tuesday, January 14
- 6 pm - Sinulog Festival Queen 2020 Runway Competition and Photoshoot, Robinsons Galleria Cebu
- 6:30 pm - Cultural show, Fuente Osmeña Circle by USC, UC and Abellana National School
- 8 pm - Sinulog Idol 2020, Fuente Osmeña Circle
- 9 pm - Concert Live Band, Plaza Independencia
Wednesday, January 15
- 9 am - Airport Welcome for Balikbayans, Mactan International Airport
- 6 pm - The Gala, Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino
- 6:30 pm - Cultural show, Fuente Osmeña Circle
- 8 pm - Sinulog Idol 2020, Fuente Osmeña Circle
- 9 pm - Tough Mama Event, Fuente Osmeña Circle & Concert Live Band, Plaza Independencia
Thursday, January 16
- 9 am - Airport Welcome for Balikbayan Flight, Mactan International Airport
- 5:30 pm - Balik Cebu, Welcome Party, The Terraces at Ayala Center Cebu
- 6:30 pm - Cultural Show, Fuente Osmeña Circle by USJR
- 8 pm - Sinulog Idol 2020 Grand Finals, Fuente Osmeña Circle
- 9:30 pm - Cignal TV presentation, Fuente Osmeña Circle
Friday, January 17
- 4 am - Walk with Mary procession
- 7 am - Traslacion Motorcade from Basilica to National Shrine of St. Joseph
- 9 am - Solidarity Meeting (All competing contingent/Float/Higante/Puppeteers), Cebu City Sports Center
- 7 pm - DYRC Action Radyo Cebu Variety Show, Plaza Independencia
- 8 pm - Sinulog Festival Queen 2020 Coronation night, Cebu City Sports Center
- 9 pm - Free concert, Plaza Independencia
- 11 pm - Send-off mass, National Shrine of St. Joseph
Saturday, January 18
- 12 am - Traslacion
- From National Shrine of St. Joseph, Mandaue, to the National Shrine of Virgen sa Regla, Lapu-Lapu
- 4 am - Mass for the Send-off of the pilgrim Images for the Fluvial Procession
- 6 am - Fluvial Procession, Mactan Channel
- 9 am - Solemn Mass in Commemoration of the First Baptism and Mass and the First Wedding
- 10 am - Eat Bulaga Show - Plaza Independencia
- 12 pm - Kapuso Show - Cebu City sports Center
- 1 pm - Solemn Foot Procession of the Venerable Image of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu
- 6 pm - Misa Pontifica De Visperas, Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño
- Cultural Show by Wonju Dynamic, Fuente Osmeña
- Dancing Carnival, South Korea ,Fuente Osmeña
- 7 pm Sinulog Fireworks Competition, SM City Cebu
- Kapamilya (ABS-CBN) Show, Cebu City Sports Center
- 8 pm - Coke Studio, Fuente Osmeña Circle & Concert Live Band, Plaza Independencia
Sunday, January 19
- 4 am - Mañanita Mass, Basilica Minore Del Sto. niño6 am - Misa Pontifical De la “Fiesta Señor”
- 6 am - Misa Pontifical de la “Fiesta Señor”
- 7:30 am - Holy Mass, Cebu City Sports Center
- 9 am - Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade Kick Off
- 6 pm - Globe and TM Republic Caravan, Plaza Independencia
- 7 pm - Grand Finale and Grand Fireworks, Cebu City Sports Center
- 8 pm - Dancing Carnival, South Korea, Plaza Independencia
- 9 pm - Pyrospectacular Show, SM City Cebu
