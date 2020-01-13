MANILA, Philippines – Consular services at the Department of Foreign Affairs' (DFA) consular office in Batangas will remain suspended on Tuesday, January 14, as the province is in a state of calamity due to the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

The DFA made the announcement in an advisory on Monday night, January 13, saying its consular office in Lipa, Batangas, will remain closed to the public, following President Rodrigo Duterte's order suspending all work in government offices in the province, except for frontline services.

Applicants with confirmed appointments but affected by the suspension will be accommodated during regular office hours from 8 am to 5 pm until February 14, 2020.

Consular services in Metro Manila and Central Luzon will resume operations on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the Taal Volcano remained under Alert Level 4 as it spewed lava fountains. Alert Level 4 means a hazardous eruption is "imminent," or may occur "within hours to days."

Data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed at least 24,508 people have fled their homes in Batangas and Cavite as of 12 noon on Monday. – Rappler.com