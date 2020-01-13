MANILA, Philippines – The Taal Volcano is currently under Alert Level 4 after it spewed ash on Sunday, January 12, and lava fountains on Monday, January 13.

The eruption has so far affected at least 5,126 families or 21,945 persons in the provinces of Batangas and Cavite, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Of this number, around 4,175 families or 18,187 persons remain in evacuation centers.

Here are some details in each city and municipality, based on latest information from the NDRRMC's situation report as of 12 am Tuesday, January 14.

Figures from previous NDRRMC situation reports are also logged below the list.

The cities and municipalities below are arranged alphabetically. This will be updated as soon as new situation reports come in.

Among the areas, 4 towns have affected persons numbering over 2,000: Malvar, Laurel, Balete and Santo Tomas, all in Batangas.

BATANGAS

Agoncillo

Affected population: 73 families / 387 persons

73 families / 387 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 1

Alitagtag

Affected population: 27 families / 136 persons

27 families / 136 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 1

Balayan

Affected population: 30 families / 135 persons

30 families / 135 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 1

Balete

Affected population: 614 families / 2,174 persons

614 families / 2,174 persons Inside evacuation centers: none

none Number of evacuation centers: 1

Batangas City

Affected population: 110 families / 507 persons

110 families / 507 persons Inside evacuation centers: none

none Number of evacuation centers: none

Calaca

Affected population: 209 families / 969 persons

209 families / 969 persons Inside evacuation centers: none

none Number of evacuation centers: none

Cuenca

Affected population: 42 families / 216 persons

42 families / 216 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 1

Laurel

Affected population: 457 families / 2,281 persons

457 families / 2,281 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 4

Laurel is experiencing power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the town is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.

Lemery

Affected population: 342 families / 1,585 persons

342 families / 1,585 persons Inside evacuation centers: 348 families / 1,585 persons

348 families / 1,585 persons Number of evacuation centers: 4

Lemery is experiencing power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the town is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.

Lian

Affected population: 11 families / 44 persons

11 families / 44 persons Inside evacuation centers: none

none Number of evacuation centers: none

Lipa City

Affected population: 196 families / 726 persons

196 families / 726 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 4

Power has been restored in Lipa City since January 12, 7:30 pm.

Malvar

Affected population: 528 families / 2,342 persons

528 families / 2,342 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 4

Mataas na Kahoy

Affected population: 93 families / 439 persons

93 families / 439 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 4

Nasugbu

Affected population: 40 families / 176 persons

40 families / 176 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 1

San Jose

Affected population: 6 families / 35 persons

6 families / 35 persons Inside evacuation centers: none

none Number of evacuation centers: none

San Luis

Affected population: 29 families / 161 persons

29 families / 161 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 1

San Nicolas

Affected population: 10 families / 95 persons

10 families / 95 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 2

San Pascual

Affected population: 7 families / 29 persons

7 families / 29 persons Inside evacuation centers: none

none Number of evacuation centers: none

Santa Teresita

Affected population: 220 families / 970 persons

220 families / 970 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 4

Santo Tomas

Affected population: 474 families / 2,148 persons

474 families / 2,148 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: none

Taal

Affected population: 209 families / 1,001 persons

209 families / 1,001 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 2

Talisay

Affected population: 325 families / 1,455 persons

325 families / 1,455 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 7

The Talisay-Tagaytay section of the Tanauan-Talisay-Tagaytay Road is not passable and closed to traffic due to ash fall.

Talisay is experiencing power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the town is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.

Tanauan City

Affected population: 500 families / 1,000 persons

500 families / 1,000 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 1

Tanauan City is experiencing partial power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the city is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.

CAVITE

Alfonso

Affected population: 272 families / 1,533 persons

272 families / 1,533 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 9

Amadeo

Amadeo is experiencing partial power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the town is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.

Tagaytay City

Affected population: 302 families / 1,401 persons

302 families / 1,401 persons Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population

same as affected population Number of evacuation centers: 24

The Tagaytay-Taal Lake Road and the Tagaytay-Talisay Road are not passable and temporarily closed due to ash fall.

Tagaytay City is experiencing power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the city is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.

Figures per NDRRMC report

The NDRRMC noted in its situation reports that the changes in figures "are due to ongoing validation and verification."

Overall

Report # Affected Pop. # of ECs Inside Evac. Centers Families Persons Families Persons #4 5,126 21,945 76 4,175 18,187 #3 5,126 21,945 76 4,175 18,187 #2 5,458 24,508 75 3,456 15,540 #1 - - 38 966 7,742

Batangas

City/Town Report # Affected Pop. # of ECs Inside Evac. Centers Families Persons Families Persons TOTAL #4 4,552 19,011 43 3,601 15,253 #3 4,552 19,011 43 3,601 15,253 #2 4,974 22,180 42 3,018 12,606 #1 - - 20 844 6,346 Agoncillo #4 73 387 1 73 387 #3 73 387 1 73 387 #2 73 1,000 1 73 387 Alitagtag #4 27 136 1 27 136 #3 27 136 1 27 136 #2 63 284 1 27 136 Balayan #4 30 135 1 30 135 #3 30 135 1 30 135 #2 6 36 0 0 0 Balete #4 614 2,174 1 0 0 #3 614 2,174 1 0 0 #2 614 2,174 1 0 0 #1 - - 1 - 573 Batangas City #4 110 507 0 0 0 #3 110 507 0 0 0 #2 110 507 0 0 0 Calaca #4 209 969 0 0 0 #3 209 969 0 0 0 #2 209 969 0 0 0 Cuenca #4 42 216 1 42 216 #3 42 216 1 42 216 #2 18 77 0 0 0 Laurel #4 457 2,281 4 457 2,281 #3 457 2,281 4 457 2,281 #2 457 2,281 4 457 2,281 #1 - - 1 - 70 Lemery #4 342 1,585 4 348 1,585 #3 342 1,585 4 348 1,585 #2 534 2,377 4 348 1,585 Lian #4 11 44 0 0 0 #3 11 44 0 0 0 #2 11 44 0 0 0 Lipa City #4 196 726 4 196 726 #3 196 726 4 196 726 #2 249 1,041 2 159 578 #1 - - 2 86 905 Malvar #4 528 2,342 4 528 2,342 #3 528 2,342 4 528 2,342 #2 528 2,342 4 528 2,342 Mataas na Kahoy #4 93 439 4 93 439 #3 93 439 4 93 439 #2 93 439 4 93 439 #1 - - 3 58 215 Nasugbu #4 40 176 1 40 176 #3 40 176 1 40 176 #2 40 176 1 40 176 San Jose #4 6 35 0 0 0 #3 6 35 0 0 0 #2 6 35 0 0 0 San Luis #4 29 161 1 29 161 #3 29 161 1 29 161 #2 98 459 1 29 161 San Nicolas #4 10 95 2 10 95 #3 10 95 2 10 95 #2 224 1,087 4 10 95 #1 - - 4 161 2,218 San Pascual #4 7 29 0 0 0 #3 7 29 0 0 0 #2 7 29 0 0 0 Santa Teresita #4 220 970 4 220 970 #3 220 970 4 220 970 #2 220 970 4 220 970 Santo Tomas #4 474 2,148 0 474 2,148 #3 474 2,148 0 474 2,148 #2 205 852 0 0 0 Taal #4 209 1,001 2 209 1,001 #3 209 1,001 2 209 1,001 #2 209 1,001 2 209 1,001 Talisay #4 325 1,455 7 325 1,455 #3 325 1,455 7 325 1,455 #2 500 3,000 7 325 1,455 #1 - - 7 528 2,315 Tanauan City #4 500 1,000 1 500 1,000 #3 500 1,000 1 500 1,000 #2 500 1,000 2 500 1,000 #1 - - 2 11 50

Cavite

City/Town Report # Affected Pop. # of ECs Inside Evac. Centers Families Persons Families Persons TOTAL #4 574 2,934 33 574 2,934 #3 574 2,934 33 574 2,934 #2 484 2,328 33 438 2,934 #1 - - 18 122 1,396 Alfonso #4 272 1,533 9 272 1,533 #3 272 1,533 9 272 1,533 #2 182 924 9 136 1,533 Tagaytay City #4 302 1,401 24 302 1,401 #3 302 1,401 24 302 1,401 #2 302 1,404 24 302 1,401 #1 - - 18 122 1,396

– Rappler.com