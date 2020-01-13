Taal Volcano eruption: What we know about affected towns, cities
MANILA, Philippines – The Taal Volcano is currently under Alert Level 4 after it spewed ash on Sunday, January 12, and lava fountains on Monday, January 13.
The eruption has so far affected at least 5,126 families or 21,945 persons in the provinces of Batangas and Cavite, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Of this number, around 4,175 families or 18,187 persons remain in evacuation centers.
Here are some details in each city and municipality, based on latest information from the NDRRMC's situation report as of 12 am Tuesday, January 14.
Figures from previous NDRRMC situation reports are also logged below the list.
The cities and municipalities below are arranged alphabetically. This will be updated as soon as new situation reports come in.
Among the areas, 4 towns have affected persons numbering over 2,000: Malvar, Laurel, Balete and Santo Tomas, all in Batangas.
BATANGAS
Agoncillo
- Affected population: 73 families / 387 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 1
Alitagtag
- Affected population: 27 families / 136 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 1
Balayan
- Affected population: 30 families / 135 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 1
Balete
- Affected population: 614 families / 2,174 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: none
- Number of evacuation centers: 1
Batangas City
- Affected population: 110 families / 507 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: none
- Number of evacuation centers: none
Calaca
- Affected population: 209 families / 969 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: none
- Number of evacuation centers: none
Cuenca
- Affected population: 42 families / 216 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 1
Laurel
- Affected population: 457 families / 2,281 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 4
Laurel is experiencing power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the town is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.
Lemery
- Affected population: 342 families / 1,585 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: 348 families / 1,585 persons
- Number of evacuation centers: 4
Lemery is experiencing power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the town is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.
Lian
- Affected population: 11 families / 44 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: none
- Number of evacuation centers: none
Lipa City
- Affected population: 196 families / 726 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 4
Power has been restored in Lipa City since January 12, 7:30 pm.
Malvar
- Affected population: 528 families / 2,342 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 4
Mataas na Kahoy
- Affected population: 93 families / 439 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 4
Nasugbu
- Affected population: 40 families / 176 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 1
San Jose
- Affected population: 6 families / 35 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: none
- Number of evacuation centers: none
San Luis
- Affected population: 29 families / 161 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 1
San Nicolas
- Affected population: 10 families / 95 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 2
San Pascual
- Affected population: 7 families / 29 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: none
- Number of evacuation centers: none
Santa Teresita
- Affected population: 220 families / 970 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 4
Santo Tomas
- Affected population: 474 families / 2,148 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: none
Taal
- Affected population: 209 families / 1,001 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 2
Talisay
- Affected population: 325 families / 1,455 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 7
The Talisay-Tagaytay section of the Tanauan-Talisay-Tagaytay Road is not passable and closed to traffic due to ash fall.
Talisay is experiencing power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the town is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.
Tanauan City
- Affected population: 500 families / 1,000 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 1
Tanauan City is experiencing partial power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the city is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.
CAVITE
Alfonso
- Affected population: 272 families / 1,533 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 9
Amadeo
Amadeo is experiencing partial power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the town is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.
Tagaytay City
- Affected population: 302 families / 1,401 persons
- Inside evacuation centers: same as affected population
- Number of evacuation centers: 24
The Tagaytay-Taal Lake Road and the Tagaytay-Talisay Road are not passable and temporarily closed due to ash fall.
Tagaytay City is experiencing power interruption. However, the extent of the outage in the city is not indicated in the NDRRMC's report.
Figures per NDRRMC report
The NDRRMC noted in its situation reports that the changes in figures "are due to ongoing validation and verification."
Overall
|Report #
|Affected Pop.
|# of ECs
|Inside Evac. Centers
|Families
|Persons
|Families
|Persons
|#4
|5,126
|21,945
|76
|4,175
|18,187
|#3
|5,126
|21,945
|76
|4,175
|18,187
|#2
|5,458
|24,508
|75
|3,456
|15,540
|#1
|-
|-
|38
|966
|7,742
Batangas
|City/Town
|Report #
|Affected Pop.
|# of ECs
|Inside Evac. Centers
|Families
|Persons
|Families
|Persons
|TOTAL
|#4
|4,552
|19,011
|43
|3,601
|15,253
|#3
|4,552
|19,011
|43
|3,601
|15,253
|#2
|4,974
|22,180
|42
|3,018
|12,606
|#1
|-
|-
|20
|844
|6,346
|Agoncillo
|#4
|73
|387
|1
|73
|387
|#3
|73
|387
|1
|73
|387
|#2
|73
|1,000
|1
|73
|387
|Alitagtag
|#4
|27
|136
|1
|27
|136
|#3
|27
|136
|1
|27
|136
|#2
|63
|284
|1
|27
|136
|Balayan
|#4
|30
|135
|1
|30
|135
|#3
|30
|135
|1
|30
|135
|#2
|6
|36
|0
|0
|0
|Balete
|#4
|614
|2,174
|1
|0
|0
|#3
|614
|2,174
|1
|0
|0
|#2
|614
|2,174
|1
|0
|0
|#1
|-
|-
|1
|-
|573
|Batangas City
|#4
|110
|507
|0
|0
|0
|#3
|110
|507
|0
|0
|0
|#2
|110
|507
|0
|0
|0
|Calaca
|#4
|209
|969
|0
|0
|0
|#3
|209
|969
|0
|0
|0
|#2
|209
|969
|0
|0
|0
|Cuenca
|#4
|42
|216
|1
|42
|216
|#3
|42
|216
|1
|42
|216
|#2
|18
|77
|0
|0
|0
|Laurel
|#4
|457
|2,281
|4
|457
|2,281
|#3
|457
|2,281
|4
|457
|2,281
|#2
|457
|2,281
|4
|457
|2,281
|#1
|-
|-
|1
|-
|70
|Lemery
|#4
|342
|1,585
|4
|348
|1,585
|#3
|342
|1,585
|4
|348
|1,585
|#2
|534
|2,377
|4
|348
|1,585
|Lian
|#4
|11
|44
|0
|0
|0
|#3
|11
|44
|0
|0
|0
|#2
|11
|44
|0
|0
|0
|Lipa City
|#4
|196
|726
|4
|196
|726
|#3
|196
|726
|4
|196
|726
|#2
|249
|1,041
|2
|159
|578
|#1
|-
|-
|2
|86
|905
|Malvar
|#4
|528
|2,342
|4
|528
|2,342
|#3
|528
|2,342
|4
|528
|2,342
|#2
|528
|2,342
|4
|528
|2,342
|Mataas na Kahoy
|#4
|93
|439
|4
|93
|439
|#3
|93
|439
|4
|93
|439
|#2
|93
|439
|4
|93
|439
|#1
|-
|-
|3
|58
|215
|Nasugbu
|#4
|40
|176
|1
|40
|176
|#3
|40
|176
|1
|40
|176
|#2
|40
|176
|1
|40
|176
|San Jose
|#4
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|#3
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|#2
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|San Luis
|#4
|29
|161
|1
|29
|161
|#3
|29
|161
|1
|29
|161
|#2
|98
|459
|1
|29
|161
|San Nicolas
|#4
|10
|95
|2
|10
|95
|#3
|10
|95
|2
|10
|95
|#2
|224
|1,087
|4
|10
|95
|#1
|-
|-
|4
|161
|2,218
|San Pascual
|#4
|7
|29
|0
|0
|0
|#3
|7
|29
|0
|0
|0
|#2
|7
|29
|0
|0
|0
|Santa Teresita
|#4
|220
|970
|4
|220
|970
|#3
|220
|970
|4
|220
|970
|#2
|220
|970
|4
|220
|970
|Santo Tomas
|#4
|474
|2,148
|0
|474
|2,148
|#3
|474
|2,148
|0
|474
|2,148
|#2
|205
|852
|0
|0
|0
|Taal
|#4
|209
|1,001
|2
|209
|1,001
|#3
|209
|1,001
|2
|209
|1,001
|#2
|209
|1,001
|2
|209
|1,001
|Talisay
|#4
|325
|1,455
|7
|325
|1,455
|#3
|325
|1,455
|7
|325
|1,455
|#2
|500
|3,000
|7
|325
|1,455
|#1
|-
|-
|7
|528
|2,315
|Tanauan City
|#4
|500
|1,000
|1
|500
|1,000
|#3
|500
|1,000
|1
|500
|1,000
|#2
|500
|1,000
|2
|500
|1,000
|#1
|-
|-
|2
|11
|50
Cavite
|City/Town
|Report #
|Affected Pop.
|# of ECs
|Inside Evac. Centers
|Families
|Persons
|Families
|Persons
|TOTAL
|#4
|574
|2,934
|33
|574
|2,934
|#3
|574
|2,934
|33
|574
|2,934
|#2
|484
|2,328
|33
|438
|2,934
|#1
|-
|-
|18
|122
|1,396
|Alfonso
|#4
|272
|1,533
|9
|272
|1,533
|#3
|272
|1,533
|9
|272
|1,533
|#2
|182
|924
|9
|136
|1,533
|Tagaytay City
|#4
|302
|1,401
|24
|302
|1,401
|#3
|302
|1,401
|24
|302
|1,401
|#2
|302
|1,404
|24
|302
|1,401
|#1
|-
|-
|18
|122
|1,396
– Rappler.com