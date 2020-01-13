CAVITE, Philippines – A tricycle crash broke the dead silence in a neighborhood in Alfonso, Cavite, where villagers kept vigil for a second night since Taal Volcano started erupting.

In a nearby evacuation center, some senior citizens and children lined up for a medical checkup and medicines way past midnight.

The cold, exposure to the elements, and the inhaling of volcanic ash are taking a toll on their health.

It's a good thing that kindhearted volunteers were on the scene to help out, to somehow ease the burden of these families reeling from the volcano's wrath.