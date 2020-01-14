MANILA, Philippines – More lava and ash plumes emerged from the Taal Volcano in Batangas over the past 24 hours, said state volcanologists on Tuesday morning, January 14.

The volcano remains under Alert Level 4, which means a "hazardous" eruption is "imminent" or may occur "within days to hours."

"For the past 24 hours, Taal Volcano's activity has been characterized by continuous eruption of the main crater due to magmatic and hydrovolcanic activity," said Phivolcs in a bulletin issued 8 am on Tuesday.

"This ongoing eruption generated 500-meter-tall lava fountains topped by dark gray steam-laden plumes reaching approximately two kilometers tall that dispersed ash to the southwest and west of the main crater."

Phivolcs added that "flashes of volcanic lightning" were also observed on Tuesday morning, along with "new vents" from where lava fountains and steam plumes have been spotted.

The ongoing unrest of the Taal Volcano began with a phreatic or steam-driven eruption at 1 pm on Sunday, January 12. This progressed to a magmatic eruption as lava fountains emerged in the early hours of Monday, January 13.

The escalation was quick as Alert Levels 2, 3, and 4 were raised in a matter of hours on Sunday. The highest possible alert level is 5, which means a hazardous eruption is already in progress. (READ: TIMELINE: Taal Volcano eruptions since 1572)

There have been a total of 212 volcanic earthquakes in the Taal area as of 2 am on Tuesday.

Phivolcs said 81 of these earthquakes were felt with intensities ranging from Intensity I to V.

"Such intense seismic activity probably signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity," the agency said.

Batangas was placed under a state of calamity on Monday. The number of evacuees rose to more than 24,000.

Some residents who were evacuated still live in fear, unsure of what will happen to them, their livelihood, and their homes. (READ: 'Lubog na lahat': Calawit residents return to crushed homes)

There is ashfall not just in Batangas but also in other parts of the Calabarzon region, as well as in Metro Manila and Central Luzon. (READ: How to stay safe during volcanic ashfall)

Classes remain suspended in some areas for Tuesday. (READ: Taal Volcano eruption: What we know about affected towns, cities)

Flights to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were also halted from Sunday evening to Monday morning due to the ashfall. Partial operations resumed Monday afternoon.

"Civil aviation authorities must advise aircraft to avoid the airspace around Taal Volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from the eruption column pose hazards to aircraft," Phivolcs said. – Rappler.com