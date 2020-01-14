CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia and Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella will be dancing together on stage on Sunday, January 19, the final day of this city's 40th celebration of the annual Sinulog Festival.

Dancing with this province's two political heavyweights are the provincial board members and department heads. They will also be joined by the Siloy sa Alcoy Festival dancers.

Garcia likened her dancing with political partners "as a symbol of hope" for Cebuanos.

In an interview with Capitol reporters Tuesday, January 14, Garcia said: "I think it is such a powerful symbol of hope for the Cebuanos where the two leaders are together in a dance offering for our beloved Sto. Niño. So I am really very grateful to Mayor Ed Labella for deciding to join us."

Another show of unity in the province is the financial help the Cebu Provincial Government (CPG) would extend to the Cebu City Government (CCG) for the hosting of the Sinulog.

Earlier reports said the CPG would extend a financial aid of P3 million to the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI).

“Apparently the Provincial Board passed a resolution to grant the P3M request of the SFI… mga sometime (around) June na. It was already the closing days of the previous administration, transition na pud so wala gyud to ma isse-hi ug cheque (it was during transition again so they were not given checks"),” she said.

“Pero lahi pud ang atong i-tabang. Dili na mao akong commitment nga i-release nato ang P3M. Commitment to sa previous administration. Lahi pud atong itabang,” Garcia added.

(But our help will be different, it's not my commitment to release the 3 million. That was the commitment of the previous administration. Ours would be different.)

Garcia said the current provincial administration was extending a P5 million financial support for the Sinulog Festival.

The provincial and city government's unity came about during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, a showdown of festivals of cities and municipalities in the province.

The city government provided the venue – the Cebu City Sports Center – and security personnel for the event.