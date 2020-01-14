MANILA, Philippines – Local government units in and outside of Batangas province are doing their part to help the affected communities and evacuees amid the ongoing eruption of the Taal Volcano.

Here are some initiatives, which includes making and collecting donations, sending relief goods, and assisting in ground operations.

Malabon City

The city government of Malabon is accepting donations at the Oreta Sports Center.

Quezon City

According to Quezon City DRRM chief Myke Marasigan, a team of 14 personnel was deployed to Tanauan and Sto. Tomas, Batangas, on January 14 to provide assistance in medical, search and rescue, and damage assessment, and needs and analysis operations.

City of Manila

Staff members of Manila district hospitals – including Ospital ng Maynila, Sta Ana General Hospital, and Justice Jose Abad General Hospital – have assisted evacuees in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

Personnel from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Office were also deployed to Laurel town, assisting in evacuation operations.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said 1,000 KN90 face masks from the Chinese embassy would be given to the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

Taguig City

The Taguig Rescue Team and City Social Welfare and Development Office delivered bottled water, N95 masks, hygiene kits, and family food packs to evacuees.

Taguig City firetrucks distributed water to residents of Barangay Kaybagal Central in Tagaytay City.

Muntinlupa City

The city of Muntinlupa donated P3 million to the municipalities of Talisay, Laurel, and Agoncillo, and Batangas City to assist victims. The allocation was endorsed by Mayor Jimmy Fresnedi, and was enacted by the city council.

The Muntinlupa City Protective Service Cluster also met with Talisay City Mayor Gerry Natanauan to assist in rescue and relief operations.

The city's DRRM officials also visited the incident command post at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City to coordinate relief efforts.

TINGNAN: Mga ipamamahaging relief goods mula sa Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Muntinlupa para sa mga biktima ng pagputok ng Bulkang Taal pic.twitter.com/4CK2W7UYoV — OFFICIAL MUNTINLUPA (@OFFICIALMUNTI) January 14, 2020

The city government of Muntinlupa is still open to accepting donations through its Social Services Department.

Parañaque City

A donation hub has been set up by the Parañaque City DRRMC for people who wish to provide relief goods for the Taal Volcano eruption victims.

The donation hub is located at the Auxiliary Rescue Base across the city hall compound, and is receiving donations beginning January 15, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Batangas

Donations to Batangas can be dropped off at the Provincial Sports Complex in Bolbok, Batangas City.

Cash donations may be coordinated with Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office head Joy Montalbo at +639209457654.

Alfonso, Cavite

Alfonso Mayor Randy Salamat is asking for support amid the influx of evacuees from Batangas.

Relief goods may be dropped off at the municipal hall of Alfonso, and donors may contact Municipal Social Welfare and Development head Gina Vedan at +639178031253.

San Pablo City, Laguna

In-kind donations may be coursed through the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of San Pablo. Donors may coordinate with SK Chairperson and the federation officer. These donations will be collected and transported to the Provincial SK Federation Chapter in Laguna for the massive donation drive on Wednesday, January 15.

Davao City

The city government of Davao is accepting in-kind donations, which may be dropped off at Task Force Davao headquarters, Sta Ana Wharf. Donors may also contact 09992271111.

Does your local government unit have initiatives to help the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption? Send us the details for inclusion in this list. – Rappler.com