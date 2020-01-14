LEMERY, Philippines – A fissure on the National Highway in Barangay Sinisian East in Lemery, Batangas, caught residents by surprise.

On Tuesday morning, January 14, they noticed a hairline crack on the pavement. By noon, a hand could fit in the rift, with one side gradually sinking.

Local authorities closed off one lane of the highway, and it caused heavy traffic. They blamed it on the constant tremors caused by the rumbling of nearby Taal Volcano.

But that’s not the end of the problem. The fissure extended from the ridge of Taal Lake, all the way to a neighborhood right by the highway.

Evacuees who came to check on their homes found a heartbreaking sight: their houses falling apart. – Rappler.com