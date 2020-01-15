MANILA, Philippines – An evacuee from Taal, Batangas, died a day after he was moved to an evacuation site in Bauan town, police confirmed to Rappler on Wednesday, January 15.

Bauan police identified the man as Antonio Baleros, who was evacuated with his family to the Bauan Tech High School from his home in Taal, Batangas, following the Taal Volcano eruption on Sunday, January 12.

A police report said Baleros died of cardiac arrest at around 9 pm on Monday, January 13.

“According to Mrs Elvira Baleros, wife of Antonio, after dinner, she observed that her husband was coughing and sneezing. A moment later when she returned to the room, she saw her husband lying on the floor, unconscious,” the report said.

Baleros was rushed to the Bauan Doctors Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Cardiac arrest was listed as the cause of death. (READ: 1 dead, 3 hurt in Laguna road crash amid Taal Volcano ashfall)

Batangas police chief Colonel Edwin Quilates said they had yet to include Baleros in their official casualty count for the Taal Volcano eruption. He said Baleros had a preexisting medical condition, but police had yet to confirm what it was.

Rappler sought comment from the Bauan Doctors Hospital, but there was no statement on the death yet as of posting. – Rappler.com