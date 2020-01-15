MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has chosen Major General Allen Paredes as the Philippine Air Force's (PAF) next commanding general starting Friday, January 17.

In a letter addressed to Defense Secretary Deflin Lorenzana and shared with media on Wednesday, January 15, Duterte cited Paredes as the new chief, replacing outgoing PAF chief Lieutenant General Rozzano Briguez, who will reach the compulsory retirement age of 56 on Friday.

Paredes was endorsed by Lorenzana and recommended by both Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief Lieutenant General Felimon Santos Jr and the AFP Board of Generals.

Paredes currently serves as the commanding general of Air Logistics Command and was the former wing commander of the 250th Presidential Airlift Wing. He was also among the members of a committee that probed the plane crash that killed former interior secretary Jesse Robredo and two others in August 2012.

He is member of the Philippine Military Academy "Maringal" Class of 1988.