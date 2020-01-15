BATANGAS, Philippines – A group of Batanguenos offered a traditional prayer dance called "Subli," hoping it would avert an imminent explosive eruption of Taal Volcano.

More than a dozen residents from Bauan, Batangas province gathered at the Invencion dela Sta. Cruz Church in Alitagtag town on Wednesday morning, January 15, to perform the ritual before what they believe to be a miraculous crucifix.

One of the performers, 80-year-old Severino Cruzat, has been a Subli musician since he was 15. He believes his sacred work is the secret to his longevity and good fortune.

The Subli is offered to God at the best and worst times, Cruzat told Rappler. Batangueños offer it in thanksgiving during birthdays and life's other milestones, or in supplication during times of trouble such as when someone in the community is ill.

This time, they hope their prayer will appease a restive volcano in their midst. – Rappler.com