#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, January 16, 2020
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, January 16, as the Taal Volcano is still under Alert Level 4. A hazardous eruption remains possible.
Calabarzon
- Cavite province - all levels (public and private), until Friday, January 17
- Laguna
- Bay - all levels (public and private)
- Cabuyao - all levels (public and private)
- Calamba City - all levels (public and private)
- Biñan City - all levels (public and private), until Saturday, January 18
- Los Baños - all levels (public and private)
- San Pedro - all levels (public and private)
- Santa Rosa City - all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com