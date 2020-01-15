BATANGAS, Philippines – Towns around Taal Lake are on lockdown because the volcano could blow at any moment, and yet local fishermen risk going down to the shore and taking their boats out for their daily catch.

A bonus for them are the shoals of tilapia that were released from fish cages by their owners, out of fear of fish kill due to the erupting volcano.

The fish could be toxic from sulfur-laced lakewater, and an explosive volcanic eruption remains imminent, but for these fathers and sons of modest families, the catch is worth the trouble.

There never were many options for the poor families dependent on Taal Lake for their livelihood. Now that the volcano threatens to obliterate their way of life, their future seems even more uncertain. – Rappler.com