MANILA, Philippines – A Quezon City court has ordered the Quezon City government to pay P6 million in damages to 56 Payatas residents over the tragic dumpsite landslide that killed hundreds of people in 2000.

In a 133-page decision, the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 97 ordered the Quezon City government to pay P50,000 in temperate damages, P50,000 in moral damages and P10,000 in exemplary damages to each of the 56 plaintiffs who are relatives of the victims.

"The Court renders judgment declaring defendant Quezon City government liable to the legal heirs of the deceased victims" said Branch 97 Acting Presiding Judge Marilou Runes-Tamang in the decision dated October 30, 2019, but released on Thursday, January 16.

The court also ordered the Quezon City government to pay the plaintiffs P100,000 in attorney's fees.

"The mountain-like trash in itself is a testament of the city government's gross negligence in the management and operation of the dumpsite," Tamang said.

“The improper and irresponsible dumping of waste thereby creating a mountain-like pile of garbage is the proximate cause of the violent death of the victims and loss of personal and real properties," the judge added.

The court dismissed the case against the private contractors.

The landslide in Payatas happened on July 10, 2000, when a wall of garbage buried over 200 people alive.

