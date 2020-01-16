CEBU CITY, Philippines – An elderly couple were killed in a dawn attack in their home in Sibonga town in Cebu, on Thursday, January 16.

Cebu police chief Colonel Roderick Mariano confirmed the death of the couple, who were only described as senior citizens as of this posting.

Police said a man wearing a black bonnet shot the couple inside their home in Barangay Ba-e in Sibonga.

Mariano said the grandchildren of the couple, aged 11 and 12, who were at home with them survived the attack.

He added that the two minors were under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Sibonga town for stress debriefing for trauma.

Police were still investigating the motive for the killing. – Rappler.com