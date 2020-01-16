MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte signed an administrative order granting gratuity pay for 2019 to job order and contract service workers in government.

Administrative Order No. 20, signed on Friday, January 10, and shared with media on Thursday, January 16, seeks to give a one-time gratuity pay not exceeding P3,000 to workers with at least 4 months of "satisfactory performance of services" and whose contracts remained in effect.

For workers with less than 4 months of "satisfactory performance" based on their contracts as of December 15, 2019, and whose contracts were still in effect, a one-time gratuity pay on a pro rata basis may be granted based on the following scheme:

3 months or more of service, but less than 4 - Not exceeding P2,000

2 months or more of service, but less than 3 - Not exceeding P1,500

Less than two months - Not exceeding P1,000

Who does the order cover? Job order and contract service workers in national government agencies, state universities and colleges (SUCs), local water districts (LWDs), and government owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs).

President Duterte grants gratuity pay for 2019 to job order and contracts service workers in government with at least 4 months of satisfactory performance and whose contracts are still in effect @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Vfn87O8kW1 — Sofia Tomacruz (@sofiatomacruz) January 16, 2020

Where will the money come from? For national agencies and SUCs, funds for workers' gratuity pay may be sourced from agencies' available maintenance and other operating expenses allotment or program where the salaries of workers was currently sourced. This would also still be subject to the approval of agency heads.

In case of inadequate funds, the order directed agencies to request for additional funds from the Department of Budget and Management, to be charged against the agencies' savings. The President will then have to sign off of in this, following provisions of the 2019 General Appropriations Act outlining the use of savings.

Requests from government agencies and SUCs must be submitted not later than 5 days with supporting documents, from the effectivity date of AO for it to be endorsed to the Office of the President.

For LWDs and GOCCs, funds should be sourced from their respective approved corporate operating budgets.

The order encourages local government units to also grant gratuity pay to job order and contract service workers in their offices, using available money from their respective local government funds. – Rappler.com