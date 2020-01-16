MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has created a task force to address the root causes of hunger and to achieve food security in the country.

Executive Order No. 101 signed by Duterte on Friday, January 10, and shared with media Thursday, January 17, seeks to do this by tasking the group to create a "National Food Policy" that will outline the government's priorities and map efforts to achieve zero hunger. The plan will also include initiatives to improve nutrition, achieve food security, and promote sustainable agriculture.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, with the social welfare secretary as vice chairperson. Other members include the heads of the following agencies:

Department of Agriculture

Department of Agrarian Reform

Department of Budget and Management

Department of Education

Department of Environment and Natural Resources

Department of Health

Department of Labor and Employment

Department of the Interior and Local Government

Department of Trade and Industry

Department of Science and Technology

National Economic and Development Authority

Presidential Communications Operations Office

Commission on Higher Education

The task forceis required to submit an annual report to the Office of the President regarding the state of hunger, food security, nutrition, and agricultural production of the country as well as recommendations to address these concerns..

In a statement on Thursday, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the creation of the body reflected of the government's commitment to fight hunger.

Advocates of food security in the Philippines have long expressed concern that the Philippines was not yet ready to end hunger, blaming the shortcomings of the government in providing an adequate budget and appropriate policies to address hunger in the country. – Rappler.com