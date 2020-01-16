CAVITE, Philippines – More than 1,100 evacuees from Batangas arrived in Dasmariñas, Cavite, on Thursday, January 16, as the threat of an imminent explosive eruption of Taal Volcano remained over both provinces.

There are about 15,000 evacuees from Batangas being accommodated in evacuation centers in the province of Cavite: in the town of Alfonso and the cities of Tagaytay and Dasmariñas.

The Cavite provincial government declared a state of calamity on Wednesday, January 15, and allotted P15 million in calamity funds for these evacuees. – Rappler.com