MANILA, Philippines – The Taal Volcano eruption Sunday, January 12, displaced thousands of Batangas residents, scattering them to evacuation centers in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, and even Quezon for an indefinite period of time.

Though Batangas is now under a state of calamity, there is an influx of humanitarian aid pouring into the different affected local government units of the province.

The problem, said Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Calabarzon spokesperson Alex Masiglat, is the absence of coordination. This resulted in a surplus of aid in some evacuation centers and a shortage in others, Masiglat added.

To systematize reception and distribution of aid, the Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Council and the Regional DRRM Council Calabarzon organized the Taal Volcano Eruption Donation Hub.

How it works. Relief goods can be dropped off at the donation hub, and local government officials are in charge of delivering them and ensuring that the resources are spread across all evacuation centers.

How to contact them: Donors may contact the following numbers to coordinate their relief goods: 09283443055, 09153104230, 09428071853, and (043) 706-8870.

How to donate: The donation hub is located at the Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Office, Dalubhasaan Building, Provincial Sports Complex, Barangay Bolbok, Batangas City.

Encouraged donations include the following:

Hygiene kits

Portalet

Bottled water

Food

Tents and shelter materials

Sleeping kits

Medicine (anti-hypertension, cough remedies, anti-histamine, anti-vertigo)

N95 masks

Nebulizer kits

Meanwhile, cash donations may be deposited to the following accounts:

Peso account: Provincial Government of Batangas, Account No. 0-05010-656-3, Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), Batangas City Branch

Dollar account: Provincial Government of Batangas, Account No. 0304-000139, Land Bank of the Philippines, Batangas City Branch

The National DRRM Council (NDRRMC) is also open to coordinating donations through the following offices:

OCD and NDRRM Operations Center - Karen Kaye Caballero, 09178275743

Department of Social Welfare and Development-National Resource Operations Center - Charles Ronda, 09053427647 for in-kind donations; Elma Pille, 09152028009 for cash and foreign donations

Cash donations may also be deposited to the NDRRMC current accounts with the DBP Camp Aguinaldo Branch:

Peso account: 000-00149-435-3

Dollar account: 01-5-00047-435-4

As the Taal Volcano continues to be on Alert Level 4, resources must be made accessible to all evacuees. – Rappler.com