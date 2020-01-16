MANILA, Philippines – Mechanical engineering professor Ferdinand Manegdeg promised "governance [that] will provide opportunities and...not limit the full potential of distinct units" within the University of the Philippines (UP) in Diliman should he be named chancellor.

“It will never be a dictatorship as accused by some who are actual dictators in the guise of being democratic,” Manegdeg said on Thursday, January 16, in a forum where nominees for UP Diliman chancellor engaged with the UP community.

He gave assurances that “activism is alive and vigilance will continue to thrive,” and that “UP Diliman shall be open to all ideologies without excluding another,” said Manegdeg.

Manegdeg said his governance would be for the betterment of the students, faculties, and staff.

Manegdeg is vying for the chancellorship against mathematics professor Fidel Nemenzo. (READ: Pro-people, pro-marginalized: Who should next UP Diliman chancellor be?)

‘Education 4.0’

Appointed in August 2019, Manegdeg is the 19th dean of the College of Engineering. His areas of expertise include conventional and alternative energy, environment, manufacturing, engineering, systems evaluation and policy analysis, industry assessment, and productivity improvement.

To achieve his goal of revolutionizing the academic system in UP Diliman, Manegdeg said he would implement “Education 4.0,” which focuses on technology-based tools and resources.

“We will prioritize our nation by adjusting international standards on accreditation to suit our needs and culture,” he said.

Manegdeg said he wants to see UP Diliman “progressively lead” all other state universities and colleges and private institutions to “fully maximize the country’s academic potential, achieving greater excellence and recognition internationally to, in turn, successfully respond to community challenge.”

Manegdeg said UP Diliman under him would be divided into sectors or clusters that would be called “Arts Paradise, Technology Haven, Innovation Mecca, Technopreneurship Center, and the like.”

'Security is everybody’s business'

Manegdeg plans to transform the UP Department of Military Science to the National Security Leadership Institute. He said the institute would be in charge of formulating policies and guidelines for “complicated and sensitive subjects.”

“Security is everybody’s business. This will be dealt independently by UP Diliman through a holistic way and method without the interference or intervention of neither the Armed Forces of the Philippines nor the Philippine National Police except of course when there is an ongoing commission of a crime,” Manegdeg said. – Rappler.com