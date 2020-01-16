CAVITE, Philippines – What’s life like inside the evacuation centers after Taal Volcano launched tons of ash into the air?

Rappler takes a look inside one evacuation site just outside the border of the danger zone for the so-called worst-case scenario for Taal’s eruption, and found residents content with the government’s response.

In a matter of hours from leaving their endangered homes, some 400 evacuees were given new shelter in Alfonso, Cavite, where they found refuge under its town’s covered court.

Families shared tents, packed with relief goods from donations from neighboring towns, non-government organizations, and the national government. All of them shared only 2 bathrooms, but the evacuees said they have adjusted to sharing them.

Local officials, however, told Rappler that they might stll relocate the families if ever Taal continued to spew ash. The covered court had a roof, but it could not guard them from clouds of ash falling from the sky. Not everyone had the prescribed N95 masks, goggles to protect their eyes, or clothes that could cover their entire bodies.

This is the biggest problem for the evacuees: displacement, the feeling of never being able to settle. While they have received all their needs, they continue to be stung by the pain of leaving home without an assurance they have anything to return to.

Watch this on-the-ground report from Rappler’s Rambo Talabong. – Rappler.com