MANILA, Philippines – Members of the Cabinet will present their agencies' accomplishments in the first 3 year of the Duterte administration during the launch of the Duterte Legacy Campaign on Friday, January 17.

During the event, set to start at 9 am at the Philippine International Convention Center, beneficiaries of each agency's programs will be presented as well. The event is organized by the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

The campaign aims to show the government's progress in 3 "key pillars": peace and order, infrastructure development, and poverty alleviation.

– Rappler.com