MATNOG, Sorsogon – Joint forces of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and anti-narcotics police seized 20 kilos of suspected shabu worth P136 million at the port of Matnog Thursday morning, January 16.

Cotton Yuson, PDEA Bicol regional spokesperson, said operatives of PDEA Bicol led by Rogelito Daculla seized the shabu at 10 am, confiscated from cousins Irish dela Peña and Jose Lani “Dong” Racaza, both residents of Poblacion, Muntinlupa City.

The suspected shabu was hidden in 20 teabags, which weighed around 20 kilos overall and were placed inside a gray luggage bag.

Investigation is still ongoing while the alleged contraband and suspects are under custody.

Charges for the violation of Section 5 of Republic Act 9165, known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspects. – Rappler.com