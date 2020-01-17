MANILA, Philippines – At least 11 Batangas towns are now under a complete lockdown, to stop residents from returning to their homes amid the continuing threat of a major Taal Volcano eruption.

In a DZMM interview early morning Friday, January 17, Batangas Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Lito Castro said there are now 14 towns under lockdown, up from the earlier 4 municipalities declared by the office. These towns include:

Agoncillo

Alitagtag

Balete

Cuenca

Laurel

Lemery

Malvar

San Nicolas

Sta Teresita

Taal

Talisay

Parts of Lipa City

Parts of Mataasnakahoy

Parts of Tanauan City

These local government units were earlier advised by the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Calabarzon to conduct mandatory evacuation in barangays that are "vulnerable to ballistic projectiles, base surges, and volcanic tsunamis" brought about by Taal Volcano's unrest.

Amid the threat of an imminent major eruption, Castro said that the national government is helping them figure out what to do. (READ: Calabarzon residents have no management plan for volcanic eruptions – survey)

"Ayan ang ina-address ngayon, itong medyo long-term plans na po sa ating evacuation. Ang DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), ginagawa ang lahat ng paraan. (That's what we are addressing now, the long-term plans for evacuation. DSWD is doing everything in its capacity)," the Batangas disaster chief said.

But he acknowledged that the province does not have enough funds to sustain their operations should a hazardous eruption happen.

"'Yun na nga po ang ating natatanaw na problema, eh sigurado po magkukulang ang resources. (That's the problem we are expecting, that surely, our resources will not be enough)," Castro told DZMM.

According to Castro, DSWD will be deploying "camp managers" to evacuation centers, to help manage the sheer volume of evacuees from different parts of the province.

In its 6 am bulletin on Friday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that at least 12,696 families or 56,667 individuals are currently staying in evacuation centers in Batangas alone. A total of 15,047 families or 66,262 individuals are inside evacuation centers across Calabarzon.

Taal Volcano started erupting on Sunday, January 12, blanketing nearby areas in ash, particularly Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite. The ashfall had also reached parts of Metro Manila and Rizal.

The provinces of Batangas and Cavite have since declared a state of calamity.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 4 due to instense seismic activity, despite weaker emissions. – Rappler.com