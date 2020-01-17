MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, January 18, announced it would suspend the resumption of voter registration in several areas in Batangas and Cavite following the ongoing eruption of the Taal Volcano.

While voter registration is set to resume nationwide on Monday, January 20, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said registration in areas in the immediate danger zone and other areas surrounding the Taal Volcano will be deferred.

Among these places were:

Agoncillo;

Alitagtag;

Balete;

Laurel;

Lemery;

Mataas na Kahoy;

San Nicolas;

San Teresita;

Taal;

Talisay.

Due to ashfall, impassable roads, and power interruptions, the resumption of voter registration will also be suspended in the following areas in Batangas:

Balayan;

Calaca;

Calatagan;

Cuenca;

Lian;

Lipa;

Mabini;

San Luis;

Tuy.

This was the same case for areas in Cavite including:

Alfonso;

Tagaytay;

San Mateo;

Indang;

Silang.

Jimenez said the poll body did not have a prospective date for the resumption of voter registration in affected areas, as it would depend on recovery and rehabilitation. As of Friday, provinces of Batangas and Cavite had already declared a state of calamity.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the Taal Volcano remained under Alert Level 4 due to instense seismic activity, despite weaker emissions.

Apart from these areas, Jimenez said the poll body was also putting off registration of voters in Makilala, North Cotabato after an earthquake last December 2019 "severely damaged" structures.

Prospective voters in Palawan were also reminded here will be no registration on May 9, 2022, to make way for the plebiscite splitting the province into 3 separate provinces.

The new round of voter registration will run until September 30, 2021. – Rappler.com