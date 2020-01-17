AKLAN, Philippines – A new bridge linking the towns of Kalibo and Lezo officially opened Thursday, January 16, with Public Works and Highways secretary Mark A. Villar inaugurating what is now the longest bridge in Western Visayas.

The 2-lane, 770-linear-meter Kalibo Bridge III will serve as diversion road connecting Barangay Tigayon in Kalibo and Barangay Mina in Lezo. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) started the P500-million project on November 2016.

Villar said the Kalibo bridge is one of the 'game-changing projects' of DPWH to provide travel convenience to motorists, boost tourism and accelerate growth and commerce for local communities in Aklan.

"Itong proyekto ay shared vision ng national government at local officials. Kami ay natutuwa sa mga game changing projects dito sa Aklan. Malaki ang suporta ng inyong gobernador at mga mambabatas upang matapos ang tulay," Villar said.

(This project is a shared vision of the national government and local officials. We are proud of our game-changing projects here in Aklan. Your governor and congressmen supported us to make sure we completed this bridge.)

An inaugural drive-thru of the new bridge was led by Villar, DPWH Undersecretary Robert Bernardo, Aklan governor Florencio Miraflores, Aklan vice governor Reynaldo Quimpo, Fr. Francis Bolivar, DPWH regional director Lea Delfinado, Aklan District Engineer Noel Puentebella, Aklan 1st District Rep. Carlito Marquez and Aklan 2nd District Rep. Teodorico Haresco Jr.

DPWH assistant regional director Jose Al Fruto, Kalibo Mayor Emerson Lachica, Kalibo vice mayor Cynthia Dela Cruz, Sangguniang Bayan members of Kalibo and Sangguniang Panlalawigan members of Aklan also witnessed the inauguration.

“Ang Kalibo bridge project ay isang halimbawa na masigla ang Build-Build-Build program ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. I assured you na marami pa tayong projects sa Aklan tulad ng circumferential road sa Kalibo airport hanggang sea port,” Villar said.

(The Kalibo bridge project is an example of President Duterte's robust Build Build Build program. I assure you that there will be more projects for Aklan, like the circumferential road from the Kalibo airport to the sea port.)

Villar said the bridge over Aklan River will cut travel time from Kalibo to Caticlan, Malay by 15 to 20 minutes. – Rapapler.com