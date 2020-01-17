MANILA, Philippines – Foreign countries have started to send aid to communities affected by the ongoing eruption of the Taal Volcano, which remains under Alert Level 4 with a potentially deadly and destructive eruption "imminent" as of Friday, January 17.

Here are the countries that have announced aid so far. (This list will be updated as reports come in.)

United States

The US Embassy Manila announced that the United States Geological Survey's Voclano Disaster Assistance Program (USGS VDAP) was providing equipment and remote technical assistance to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology to monitor the Taal Volacano eruption.

.@USAID / @USGS’s Volcano Disaster Assistance Program is providing equipment and remote technical support to the Government of the Philippines. #TaalEruption2020 #TaalVolcano https://t.co/XlLfLXrNDX — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) January 15, 2020

According to Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay, the USGS VDAP's assistance included providing "remote imagery and geodetic sensing data to assess the current activity and additional information on potential future eruptive activity."

Remote sensing staff, he added, also tasked all its available satellite sources to monitor Taal Volcano "as the highest priority." Apart from this, the USGS provided Phivolcs with an infrared camera and infrared monitoring equipment to help assess volcanic activity.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed," Dulay tweeted on Wednesday night, January 15.

VDAP earlier aided the Philippines during the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo. Together with Phivolcs, it installed "monitoring networks and estimated the potential for a cataclysmic eruption." The efforts led to the evacuations of nearby towns and villages, which saved "more than 5,000 lives and $250 million in property," VDAP said.

South Korea

On Thursday, January 16, South Korea pledged to offer through the Philippine Red Cross $200,000 (P10,175,100) in humanitarian aid to victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

"Through the swift provision of relief goods to those who are in evacuation centers due to the volcanic eruption, we hope this aid will contribute to the stabilization of the victims' lives," Seoul said in a press statementcited in a Yonhap News Agency report.



China

The Chinese Embassy in Manila on Friday, January 17, donated face masks to affected residents in Batangas.

The ongoing unrest of the Taal Volcano started on Sunday, January 12. Over 77,000 people have been displaced as of Friday. (READ: Taal Volcano's 2020 eruption: What we know so far)

So far, Batangas and Cavite were among the areas most affected by Taal's eruption, with the entire provinces placed under a state of calamity. Thousands of evacuees expressed concern about what would happen to them, their homes, and their livelihood. – Rappler.com

*$1 = P50.88