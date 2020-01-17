CEBU, Philippines – Cebu 5th District Representative Duke Frasco described as a blow against his constituents the burning early Friday morning, January 17, of a truck he personally donated for the use of the 4 towns of Camotes Islands.

Frasco posted on his Facebook account photos of the white truck, its passenger side door blackened by the fire. Covered by the burn marks were the slogan painted on the door which read: "Duke Frasco, Paglaum sa Kinto" (Hope of the Fifth).

The truck was parked outside the house of its driver in Barangay Unidos, San Francisco Camotes town. Residents in the area reported that the incident happened around 1 am.

Frasco posted on his Facebook page that the residents of Camotes were most affected by the incident. These towns are San Francisco, Tudela, Poro and Pilar.

"The harassment, intimidation, violence, and destruction inflicted upon the people of the 5th District has gone on for decades. Now that I have become the Congressman of the District, the people are being punished for exercising their right to choose change, and to have hope," he wrote.

Frasco added: "While they continue with their age-old tactics of violence and fear, we will continue the change we have started."

Reporters tried to interview Frasco on the incident, but he has not replied as of press time.

The win of Frasco during the May 2019 elections ended the decades stranglehold of the Durano family of the 5th district congressional seat. Frasco was the former mayor of Liloan town here.

Meanwhile, Governor Gwen Garcia, Frasco's mother-in-law, also posted a comment on the Facebook post. She said: "This is idiotic. And pointedly reminiscent of the all-too familiar jurassic tactics of the dirty politics that had so engulfed the 5th."