DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A rookie cop died of heatstroke on Friday, January 17, a day after he fainted during training, the chief of Police Regional Office 11 (PRO11) said in a statement.

Police Brigadier General Filmore Escobal said Patrolman Angelo Tito, 24, was among the 5 trainees who fainted during a road run in Sun City in Barangay Communal in Buhangin district on Thursday, January 16.

The road run is part of the police's Basic Internal Security Operating Course.

Escobal said Tito was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with sinus tachycardia secondary to severe dehydration, pointing to heatstroke, but died the following day.

Of the 4 other rookie cops who fainted, Patrolman Juvanny Saydaw was discharged shortly after admission into the hospital.

Patrolman Dexter Bucaling was transferred from the police hospital to the Metro Davao Medical and Research Center, while Patrolman Exel Busalla and Patrolman Fraxsidicio II Florentino were moved to the Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC) and were in stable condition.

“We will also provide assistance to the said police trainees,” Escobal said.

Escobal said he immediately ordered an investigation to determine any lapses in the training, which is part of the police's enhancement activities counter-insurgency operations.

He said the incident was unfortunate as “prior to the conduct of BISOC training, all police trainees underwent standard medical clearance as a standard operating procedure.”

There had been past incidents of deaths during police training. In April 2019, Police Lieutenant Richardson Urmatan drowned during a water rescue training in Morong, Bataan. – Rappler.com