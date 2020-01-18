CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Pontifical Mass for the Fiesta Señor (Feast of the Holy Child) and the kick off of Sinulog Grand Parade is on Sunday, January 19.

In Cebu, a tribute to the Holy Child (Santo Niño) involves dancing the Sinulog, a two-step dance believed to be an indigenous ritual that traces its roots to tribes of pre-hispanic Philippines.

People also greet each other with “Pit Señor” – or to “ask from the Lord.” (FAST FACTS: Things to know about Sinulog)



There will be a pontifical mass at 6 am, the last mass before the Sinulog Grand Parade. (READ: LIST: Sinulog 2020 events)



The schedule is as follows:

4 am - Mañanita Mass, Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño

6 am - Misa Pontifical de la “Fiesta Señor"

7:30 am - Holy Mass, Cebu City Sports Center

9 am - Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade Kick Off

6 pm - Globe and TM Republic Caravan, Plaza Independencia

7 pm - Grand Finale and Grand Fireworks, Cebu City Sports Center



If you’re not in Cebu, you can watch the livestream of the mass from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu. – Rappler.com