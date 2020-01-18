CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog Grand Parade will take place on Sunday, January 19.

In Cebu, a tribute to the Holy Child (Santo Niño) involves dancing the Sinulog, a two-step dance believed to be an indigenous ritual that traces its roots to tribes of pre-hispanic Philippines.

People also greet each other with “Pit Señor” – or to “ask from the Lord.” (FAST FACTS: Things to know about Sinulog)

After the solemn events of the Fiesta Señor as contingents from all over the Philippines compete in the Sinulog Grand Parade. (READ: LIST: Sinulog 2020 events)

The schedule is as follows:

4 am - Mañanita Mass, Basilica Minore del Santo Niño

6 am - Misa Pontifical de la “Fiesta Señor”

7:30 am - Holy Mass, Cebu City Sports Center

9 am - Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade Kick Off

6 pm - Globe and TM Republic Caravan, Plaza Independencia

7 pm - Grand Finale and Grand Fireworks, Cebu City Sports Center

You can watch the livestream here beginning at 9 am. – Rappler.com