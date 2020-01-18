CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) warned motorists not to park their vehicles along the 6-kilometer route of the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, January 19.

“We would like to remind everyone against illegally parking vehicles and motorcycles along the Sinulog route. We will not hesitate to tow vehicles that will obstruct the route of the Sinulog,” the CCTO said in a Facebook post in Cebuano.



The CCTO said it will begin clearing the area of illegally parked cars at around 10 pm on Saturday, January 18.



The parade starts at P. Del Rosario Avenue near the University of San Carlos onto Imus Road. From Imus, the parade will turn left at General Maxilom (Mango) Avenue, around the Fuente Osmeña Circle before turning on Osmeña (Jones) Avenue toward the Cebu City Sports Complex where the final competition is taking place.



Sunday is also the second day of the signal shutdown.

Both Globe and Smart will be shut down between 3 am and 7 pm during the Sinulog Grand Parade in Cebu City.



President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to arrive in Cebu City for an event at 4 pm at the Mactan International Airport, before proceeding to the CCSC for the Sinulog Grand Parade activities. – Rappler.com