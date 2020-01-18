IN PHOTOS: Fiesta Señor 2020 'Visperas Day'
The Visperas mass includes a reenactment of the first baptism and wedding of Rajah Humabon and Queen Juana of Cebu. The reenactment is followed by a solemn procession around Cebu City.
Published 7:59 AM, January 19, 2020
Updated 7:59 AM, January 19, 2020
FLUVIAL PROCESSION. Hundreds of sea vessels on board thousands of devotees join the Sinulog Fluvial Procession 2020. Photo by Gelo Litonjua/Rappler
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The celebration before Fiesta Señor Day is called Visperas (“eve” in Bisaya). It begins with the Fluvial Procession from Lapu-Lapu City, where the image of the Santo Niño is brought back to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.
FLUVIAL PROCESSION. Sea vessels escort the image of Santo Niño back to Cebu City. Photo by Gelo Litonjua/Rappler
During the Visperas mass is a reenactment of the first baptism and wedding of Rajah Humabon and Queen Juana of Cebu, the couple who were believed to be the first Christianized natives in the Philippines.
FIRST WEDDING. Dancers re-enact what the Catholic Church believe is the first Christian wedding in the Philippines. Photo by Iver Villegas/Rappler
VISPERAS. Dancer choreography tells the story of the first wedding in Cebu. Photo by Iver Villegas/Rappler
The reenactment was followed by a solemn procession around Cebu City.
SOLEMN PROCESSION. Police estimate 2 to 3 million people joined the solemn procession in Cebu City. Photo by Clarenz Mendoza/Rappler
According to police estimates, an 2 to 3 million devotees joined the procession.
This is the 455th Fiesta Señor and 40th annual Sinulog Festival.
Residents of Pasil, a local fishing village celebrated the Santo Niño de Pasil through a local procession where residents walked with their Santo Niño with holy water.
HOLY WATER. A crowd of revellers carrying images of the Santo Niño in Pasil, Cebu. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
BLESSED. Residents of Pasil bring their Santo Niños out for Sinulog sa Pasil. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
