CEBU CITY, Philippines – The celebration before Fiesta Señor Day is called Visperas (“eve” in Bisaya). It begins with the Fluvial Procession from Lapu-Lapu City, where the image of the Santo Niño is brought back to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.



During the Visperas mass is a reenactment of the first baptism and wedding of Rajah Humabon and Queen Juana of Cebu, the couple who were believed to be the first Christianized natives in the Philippines.



The reenactment was followed by a solemn procession around Cebu City.



According to police estimates, an 2 to 3 million devotees joined the procession.

This is the 455th Fiesta Señor and 40th annual Sinulog Festival.

Residents of Pasil, a local fishing village celebrated the Santo Niño de Pasil through a local procession where residents walked with their Santo Niño with holy water.



– Rappler.com