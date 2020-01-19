PAMPANGA, Philippines – In times of crises and calamities, the police must also take care of their own.

This was the message conveyed by Central Luzon police director Brigadier General Rhodel Sermonia to the police personnel whose families are also affected by the volcanic ash spewed by Taal Volcano and the continuing threat it poses to the people of Batangas and nearby provinces.

On Saturday, January 18, Sermonia led the convoys of vehicles carrying the delegation from the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) to the Batangas Provincial Police Office to bring some P2.5 million worth of relief goods to be distributed to the families of the said province’s police personnel.

"We want them to feel that they are important and that, as their comrades, we care and also provide our relentless and outstanding service for them," Sermonia said. (READ: Taal Volcano threat not over a week since eruption began)

The relief items that consisted of rice, bottled water, canned goods, and toiletries were collected through PRO3 and the Association of Chief of Police in the Philippines (ACCPI)’s initiative dubbed "Lingap para sa kapwa Pulis na biktima ng Bulkang Taal."

Sermonia said the initiative aims to send a message “that the police force recognizes the sacrifices and commitment of their fellow law enforcers to serve and protect the public while their own families and loved ones are somehow being set aside by fulfilling their mandated tasks.”

The PRO3 officials turned over the relief goods to Police Regional Office 4A director Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr. and Batangas provincial police director Col. Edwin Quilates.

Sermonia is the president of ACCPI while Danao serves as one of the group’s board members.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has asked its 190,000- strong personnel to donate at least P10 each for the victims of Taal's eruption. – Rappler.com