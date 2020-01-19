MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) affirmed with finality the notice of disallowance over an anomalous P398-million procurement contract for armored car spare parts.

In releasing their resolution, state auditors put an end to a 5-year review of a 2014 ruling and 2013 notice of disallowance that involved former officials and non-uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP), along with contractors.

In a 5-page resolution dated December 26, 2019, but released last Friday, January 17, COA denied the motion for reconsideration filed by former PNP chief Avelino Razon Jr, adding that his participation in the transactions was "not ministerial."

Razon headed the PNP from 2007 to 2008.

"His position carries with it a degree of responsibility which should be discharged faithfully to put in place the necessary controls to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations," COA said.

The anomalous contract was for the purchase of spare parts and accessories of 18 light armored vehicles in 2017. But COA found that there was no proper advertising of the invitation to bid and that the PNP officials also failed to include it in the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPs) and the PNP website.

Further investigation also showed that contractors were still paid P53.9 million for "replacement service" even if the ordered parts were not delivered. The PNP was also billed P149 million for "replacement of other parts and electrical systems," but this was found to have been overpriced by at least P66.57 million.

According to COA, the PNP failed to "offer evidence to rebut the findings" of the special audit team. – Rappler.com