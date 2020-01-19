CEBU CITY, Philippines – It's a rare moment that contingents from the different towns competing in the Sinulog Festival get political.But dancers from the Pakol Festival in Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental, briefly paid tribute to the farmers who have been killed on the island.The Pakol Festival's dance was set in a farm and the dancers were dressed as townspeople.In the middle of the routine, the male dancers came out with bloodied farmer shirts, but only for a brief moment.

Human rights groups have noted a rise in killlings of farmers in Negros in 2019.

In July, there was a report which said 21 people killed in a matter of 10 days. (READ: TIMELINE: Killings in Negros)

Pakol Festival took 5th place for musicality of the Sinulog-based category. – Rappler.com