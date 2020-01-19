MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committees on public services and local government hear on Monday, January 20, the pros and cons of officially acknowledging motorcycles as public utility vehicles for proper regulation.

An inter-agency technical working group (TWG) formed by the House committee on transportation recently implemented a revised set of guidelines that revokes the 1.5x surge cap for the motorcycle taxis. (READ: OPINION: Regulating motorcycle taxis and ensuring competition – Part 1)

The new guidelines also impose a 13,000-biker cap for each motorcycle taxi provider: 10,000 for Metro Manila and 3,000 for Metro Cebu. As a result, the initial 27,000-biker fleet of Angkas would lose up to 17,000 bikers.



