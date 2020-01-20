CEBU CITY, Philippines – After a two-year hiatus, the Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe of Tangub City, a 12-time champion of the Sinulog Festival, is back with a vengeance.



On Sunday, January 19, the champion dance troupe took home the top prizes worth P1 million each in the street dancing competition and the Sinulog-based categories.

In vibrant pink costumes, they performed with their trademark dancing and chanting. Their astounding and unique props, as before, grasped the heart of their audience.



Sinulog judges said the two-year break probably gave the team-to-beat time to come up with a creative routine and tighten their choreography.

The troupe has also competed in international festivals. They recently won 3rd place in the Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival held in Wonju, South Korea, in September 2019. – Rappler.com



Clarenz Jay Mendoza is a citizen journalist based in Cebu City.