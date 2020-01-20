MANILA, Philippines – On the morning of the scheduled Senate public hearing on motorcycle taxis, the inter-agency technical working group (TWG) terminated the motorcycle taxi pilot run more than 2 months before its supposed end.

On Monday, January 20, TWG head Antonio Gardiola Jr told reporters that their recommendation to terminate the pilot run has been endorsed by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

"Magulo eh. We are resorting to legal rigmarole sa nangyayaring ito... Nai-impede ang study, we cannot gather data because of actions being undertaken by one of the players so it's better to terminate it," Gardiola said.

(It's a mess. We are now resorting to legal rigmarole... The study is being impeded, we cannot gather data because of actions being undertaken by one of the players so it's better to terminate it.)

Gardiola said that the termination will take effect in a week. – Rappler.com

