MANILA, Philippines – The Tagaytay Sky Ranch and other businesses that are outside but still near the Taal Volcano's danger zone for a possible base surge are still vulnerable to "heavy ashfall, "National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) chief Ricardo Jalad said on Monday, January 20.

"They are safe from base surge but affected by ashfall...Immediately outside of the danger zone, there is still heavy ashfall that can affect these areas," Jalad said in a Camp Crame press briefing.

Define danger: The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) prescribed a 14-kilometer danger zone, referring to areas vulnerable to base surge — a cloud of steam, water, and debris that spreads at fatal speed from the volcano at eruption. (FAST FACTS: What you should know about Taal Volcano)

Outside, however, areas are still vulnerable to ashfall, which can still be deadly.

Whose call is it? Calling off operations ultimately falls on the decision of the business operators. The local government units can also intervene, but Tagaytay City's officials have been inclined for the city to go back in business.

However, the Phivolcs has repeatedly said that the Taal Volcano's eruption was still imminent, and could occur within hours or days. – Rappler.com