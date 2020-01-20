MANILA, Philippines – A dozen vendors were back at Tagaytay's People's Park in the Sky Monday morning, January 20, but they were there not to sell.

Renato Batol, a cashew nut vendor, went up the shuttered park to help clean mounds of volcanic ash, together with vendors of espasol.

Amid the threat of a hazadous explosion, they hope that Taal Volcano stops erupting so the park could be thoroughly cleaned with their help and be open to the public again. (TIMELINE: Taal Volcano's January 2020 eruption)

Taal Volcano started erupting on January 12. Batol, who was at the park that day, recounted how fast they had to escape from the mud coming from the sky.

Watch this video at People's Park of the Sky, the highest point in Tagaytay City, filed by Rappler reporter Aika Rey.

– Rappler.com