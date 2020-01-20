MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) remains on the lookout for 7 fishermen who went missing on January 14 while near the waters off Barangay Hermosa, Dasol, Pangasinan.

According to Christine Macaraig, the owner of fishing boat Narem 2, the missing fishermen went out to sea on January 6, but did not return to Infanta, Pangasinan on January 14 as scheduled.

Captain Alberto Roldan skippered the Narem 2, while the other missing crew members included Jefferson Bernabe, Ejay Dela Cruz, Larry Legaspi, Jerome Maglantay, Homar Maglantay, and Roderick Montemayor.

Macaraig was able to keep contact with the Narem 2 through radio communications till around 2:30 pm on January 13. In its last report, the boat encountered waves of around 13 feet in height and said it was about 60 nautical miles off Camaso Island in Dasol, Pangasinan,

The PCG deployed its BN Islander plane for aerial surveillance operations some 60 to 90 nautical miles off Camaso Island.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources deployed its multi-mission offshore vessel, the BRP Lapu-Lapu, to conduct joint maritime patrols in search of the missing fishermen.

The coast guard station also advised local fishers to watch out for the missing fishing boat and inform the nearest PCG unit about the fishing boat's location to render necessary assistance. – Rappler.com